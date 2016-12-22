191 Cops Move To South Sudan



About 170 personnel from the Formed Police Unit (FPU) and 21 bandsmen have been deployed to South Sudan for United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Mission to replace another contingent from Ghana which served the people of that country.

The contingent, which was deployed last year, is expected in the country today.

Addressing the personnel before their departure, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor, urged them to exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He said their predecessors worked so hard to improve the image of the Ghana Police internationally, stressing the need for them to work hard to maintain the image of the service.

“As part of the preparation for your deployment, the police administration organized an eight-week capacity-building exercise for you under the supervision of personnel from the International Police Peacekeeping Operations Support (IPPOS) of the United States of America (USA).

“We expect you to work by the rules and set the high standard.”

The IGP told personnel that their welfare has been well taken care of by the police administration and that foreign accounts had been opened for them to ensure that they were financially stable.

The police band would also entertain personnel in that country.

He reiterated that the police administration would continue to pray for their safety in South Sudan.

On his part, the Director in-charge of Police International Relations, ACP Michael Avadatsi, said redeployment training was constantly conducted for personnel by the police administration to boost professionalism.

He said advance allowances have also been paid into their personal foreign accounts to help them meet the needs of their families before they depart the country.

The Director General in-charge of Police Operations, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, urged personnel to work hard and create more opportunities for others in future.

He also urged the police personnel to comport themselves and work as a team.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

([email protected] )

