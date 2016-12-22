Every Nigerian who is stylish or just likes to be “on-point” when it comes to fashion understands the infallible truth that fashion fades, however, style remains the same; and so most of them like to pull off looks that exude their personal style yet puts them on the right page of fashion trends. They work towards expressing this style in their everyday looks. However, for most, when they the have to travel, they find themselves faced with the challenge of pulling off the most fashionable look while imbibing their personal style in a new or foreign location.

This season, a number of Nigerians would be traveling either to their hometowns or out on vacation to celebrate the Christmas and end-of-year holidays. It is certainly essential that these travelers dress well enough to blend with what is tenable at their destination while still looking stylish and fashionable.

From what to wear while traveling to the essential pieces to pack for the trip, Jumia Travel , Africa’s No. 1 online hotel booking service provides 5 tips for stylish Nigerians traveling this holiday.

Research Before Creating Your Packing List

You are stylish, you have a reputation to keep up, you cannot just throw random stuff in your carry-on or travel box and head out to your destination! Conduct some research; find out the weather condition of your destination, the cultural expectations, and the fashion trends prevalent in the area. This information will guide you towards packing right. Also, weigh in on your purpose for the trip and pack accordingly. Are you going for a family function or just on full blown relaxation? How long will you be there and what are the possible places you would be visiting. After research, prepare a packing list on the basis of the data gathered.

Pack Wrinkle-Free Clothes

Aside from garbing the latest trends in style and the popular designers, it is important that your presentation is impeccable. This implies that everything you wear has to be well laundered and ironed. If you are not certain of the housekeeping and dry cleaning options at the hotel you have booked for your trip or you are not sure of your schedule as regards time, it pays best to pack clothes which do not wrinkle easily. Certain fabrics like neoprene and lycra are some of the safe options.

Create Complete Looks For Everyday

Do not just throw awesome pieces with hope that you will pull them off at your destination. Save yourself the hassle and try on everything before you pack. String up complete looks for every day and every possible occasion. This usually prevents that lure to pack add-ons and certainly saves you space in your luggage.

Go With Black

Yes, it is the harmattan season in Nigeria and the weather is hot…but keep in mind that there is a lot of dust in the air as well. Go with Black! Kick aside the new trend that elaborates on different colors which are now “the new black”. Black is an eternal fashion staple and is always the go-to way to achieve an effortlessly chic and stylish look anywhere and anytime. It is also the best colour to wear on the day you are actually making the trip as it hides everything, from dust to spillages and wrinkles.

Do Not Forget The Big Sunnies

The sunglasses are generally regarded as protection for the eyes from harsh sun rays, however, to the fashionista, it is much more. Sunglasses, especially the oversized pair, have a way of polishing any look and it is a huge way of scoring sublime style points. It is also very instrumental to hiding dark circle and tired eyes when you are knackered. No matter where you are headed or the weather conditions there, ensure you carry a pair of dark glasses with UV protection which goes with all your outfits. They are a stylish winner.