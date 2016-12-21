Abrogation Of Last Minute Contracts Will Not Attract Judgement Debts – NPP

The spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) transition team Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is warning businesses signing last minute contracts with the outgoing Mahama-led government to stop dreaming of judgment debts if their contracts are cancelled.

The Member of Parliament-elect for the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region, said new contractors who are signing contracts with the government should desist from celebrating their achievements indicating that the contracts will be reviewed appropriately.

Speaking with host of Abusua Nkommo on Abusua FM Kwame Adinkrah, he bemoaned the outgoing government's failure to communicate the signing of contracts and appointments with the incoming government.

He questioned why the outgoing government transition team did not consult them on the appointments when they had agreed to do so.

'We want the public to know that we were not privy to the appointments and signing of contracts by the outgoing government transition team, though government has the right to do so, for a smooth transition period, we had agreed to communicate with each other on any plans of a sort, when our leaders asked them why they refused to consult us, they said they are still in power, and that President Mahama can appointment whoever he wants.

Our President-elect Nana Addo has said we should let the public know that the outgoing government has the right to make appointments but those involved should also know that the incoming government also has the right to review these changes. Our confidence in the process is a bit shaky but we are not losing hope, we are serving notice to businesses especially those who are not 'innocent third party without notice' signing contracts with government in secrecy not to think of judgement debts if contracts are reviewed,' he cautioned.

He pleaded with the outgoing government to be discreet in his appointments and issuing of new contracts to avoid perceived witch-hunt when the new government takes over.

-Ultimatefmonline