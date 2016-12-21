Nursing and Midwifery Council supports Accra Psychiatric hospital

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) on Tuesday donated stationery and other items worth GHc 16,000 to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The items, which included bed sheets, adult diapers, cartridges, envelopes, tonners, A4 sheets among others aimed at augmenting the administrative services of the Hospital.

Mr Felix Nyante, the Registrar of the NMC, who made the presentation, said it was part of Council's social responsibilities to respond to the needs of the less privileged in the society.

Mr Nii Tieko Tagoe, the Regional Officer, Accra West Office of the NMC, in an interview said the Council undertook the exercise following news reports about the poor state the Hospital.

“We heard the hospital's plight in the news and reaching out to them, we pray it will also serve as Christmas gifts to the inmates,” he said.

Mr Tieko said that the Council and Nurses as a whole saw inmates at the various Psychiatric institutions as important people in society and that, at regular intervals they needed to be reached out for them know their worth in the society.

