Speculations of mismanagement unfounded and untrue - NLA

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OF NATIONAL LOTTERY AUTHORITY ON SPECULATIONS ABOUT THE AUTHORITY

The attention of the Board and Management of National Lottery Authority (NLA) has been drawn to some speculations seeking to suggest that, all is not well in respect of the management of the affairs of the Authority.

We wish to state unequivocally that, such speculations are unfounded and untrue and that, they are attempts by some detractors, who wish to paint the Board and Management of NLA black.

We would want to place on record that today, NLA is one of the most vibrant state institutions, that is contributing its quota to the development of the nation’s infrastructure and is committed to raising revenue for the state.

For that matter, we would want to urge all who will hear such speculations to treat it with the contempt it deserves, because it contains no truths.

The current Board and Management of NLA is focused on achieving its core mandate of raising revenue for national development and to continue delivering quality service to its valued patrons.

NLA will never waver in the midst of such destructive speculations.

We believe that, all well-meaning Ghanaians, and especially our valued patrons as well as our sector Ministry, are living witnesses to the achievements of NLA in recent times, and Management is poised to achieve even greater heights. We therefore urge the general public to ignore these unfounded speculations.

NLA is aware of the various steps taken by its detractors to tarnish its reputation and that of its members for personal and parochial gains.

We believe that those persons involved are in league with some staff of NLA, as happens in most institutions, to look for supposed non-existent information that may tarnish the hard won reputation of the Board, Management and members of NLA.

We would like to assure the general public and our valued patrons that there is no such impropriety, as Management operates an open door policy that does not entertain any inappropriate behavior.

As an Authority, our paramount interest lies in maximising revenue for government; that has always been our avowed aim and is the sole agenda at the heart of all our operations.

We therefore call on all our stakeholders to remain committed to NLA and to help it focus on achieving its core mandate. We further urge all our stakeholders to ignore those unfounded and untrue speculations as a figment of the imagination of those spreading them.

We would like to assure the Government and general public of our resolve to expand and continue to improve upon the operations of NLA.

We would like to place on record that there are no negative or suspicious developments in NLA and, we dare say that, anything to the contrary emanates from a few disgruntled individuals who are being used by persons who see the current Board and Management as a formidable force preventing them from having their way.

We take this opportunity to wish all Ghanaians, and especially our valued patrons, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.

Signed…………………………………………........... Signed…………………………………………............

Amb. Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo Brig. Gen. Martin Ahiaglo (RTD)

Board Chairman Director-General

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com