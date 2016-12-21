Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Nigeria | 21 December 2016 13:35 CET

'Plastic Rice' Seized In Nigeria

By BBC
Rice is the most popular staple food in Nigeria
Rice is the most popular staple food in Nigeria

Nigeria has confiscated 102 bags of "plastic rice" smuggled into the country by unscrupulous businessmen, the customs service says.

Lagos customs chief Haruna Mamudu said the fake rice was intended to be sold in markets during the festive season.

He said the rice was very sticky after it was boiled and "only God knows what would have happened" if people ate it.

It is not clear where the seized bags came from but rice made of plastic pellets was found in China last year.

Rice is the most popular staple food in Nigeria.
The BBC's Peter Okwoche says it is the only foodstuff that crosses cultural and ethnic lines across the country.

Investigations are under way to establish how much of the contraband has already been sold.

The customs official called on "economic saboteurs who see yuletide season as a peak period for their nefarious acts to desist from such illegal" business activity.

Mr Mamudu did not explain how the plastic rice was made but said it had been branded as "Best Tomato Rice".

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Nigeria

The Word Of God(Jesus Christ)is the greatest manual for a man's life.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img