Service personnel grateful for 60% allowance increase

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) in the Greater Accra region have expressed gratitude to the government over the recent increment in monthly allowances.

The leadership of the association in a statement issued on Tuesday said the move was a demonstration of good faith on the part of the managers of the scheme in dealing with numerous challenges service personnel in the country face.

The Finance Ministry in a letter made public this week indicated it had approved a request from the National Service Secretariat for an increment in the allowances of service personnel.

The review of the allowance translates into a 60 percent upward adjustment which takes effect from January 2017.

Service personnel across the country are now to receive a monthly allowance of GH¢559 from the GH¢350 they currently receive.

According to NASPA, it was appreciated that their concerns and demands for the increment at various stakeholder meetings had finally been heeded to.

“We welcome the move and we are highly optimistic that this will help reduce the numerous challenges the Service Personnel encounter all over the country and especially Greater Accra,” the statement signed by Kojo S.A Danquah, the President of the Association said.

The personnel, while congratulating the incoming government led by the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo on winning the just ended Presidential elections, expressed hope that he would effectively govern the country in a way that will effectively tackle the various challenges service personnel across the country face.

“We also use this opportunity to congratulate the President-elect Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and NPP. Our prayers and support are with them and we sincerely hope they greatly administer the affairs of this country and the challenges that cloud personnel’s service to mother Ghana.”

‘NSS allowance increase in bad taste’

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have expressed dissatisfaction over the decision to increase allowances for service personnel.

They argue that the decision, which comes barely two weeks before the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government exits office, is to put the incoming NPP administration through economic difficulties.

There are about 70,000 NSS personnel currently serving in various institutions in the private and public sector.