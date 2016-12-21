Gas Fire Kills Mother, Son

A woman and her seven-month-old baby yesterday perished in a blaze at Kasadja, a suburb of Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region. The fire is said to have resulted from a gas stove on which she was cooking.

The 28-year-old woman named only as Imayat, is said to be the wife of a Fire Service Officer; but the husband travelled before the incident. Regional Operations Officer, ADO1 Ignatious Noekor, told DAILY GUIDE on phone that the cause of the fire was not immediately known, though unconfirmed reports have it that it was caused by a gas cylinder. According to him, investigations are ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the inferno.

However, first-hand information has it that the woman was in a room with her son and realized that her porch was on fire when she came out. Alarmed, she went inside the room to rescue her son only to be trapped inside by a burglar-proof on the door. Imayat and her son got burnt in the fire together with other personal belongings.

The deceased have since been deposited at the St Theresa's Hospital, Nkoranza, whilst investigation continues, ADO1 Ignatious Noekor indicated.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Nkoranza

