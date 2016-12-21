More New MPs Register

(From top left) Joseph Tetteh, NPP MP-elect for Upper Manya Krobo, Betty Krobi Mensah, NDC MP-elect for Afram Plains North, Anthony Karbo, NPP MP-elect for Lawra, Tina Mensah, NPP MP-elect for Weija/Gbawe, John Osei Frimpong, NPP MP-elect for Abirem, Dr Kweku Afriyie, NPP MP-elect for Sefwi Wiawso, George Andah, NPP MP-elect for Awutu Senya West

Many more newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) yesterday reported in the house to undergo the registration exercise, which began on Monday, to confirm their status as substantive MPs.

Amongst them were the NPP MP-elect for Awutu Senya West in the Central Region, George Andah, who inflicted a painful defeat on the incumbent NDC MP and Foreign Minister, Hanna Tetteh.

A former Minister of Health under President Kufuor’s administration who is the first NPP candidate to win the Sefwi Wiawso seat – a stronghold of the ruling NDC – in the Western Region, Dr Kweku Afriyie, defeated the incumbent, Paul Evans Aidoo.

Dr Afriyie has contested the seat for three times and has become victorious on his fourth attempt. Mr Paul Evans Aidoo has been the MP for the area for the past 12 years and also the Western Regional Minister.

NPP’s Joseph Tetteh also made history by winning the seat in the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency – another stronghold of the NDC in the Eastern Region.

John Osei Frimpong (NPP), a new entrant, also beat the Eastern Regional Minister, Mavis Ama Frimpong, in the Abirem Constituency of the Eastern Region.

Dr Kweku Afriyie told the DAILY GUIDE later that he was not perturbed by his successive defeats at the polls and that he was encouraged by the motto of his alma mater, St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast, which reads, “Perseverance Overcomes Everything,” to pursue his vision of representing his constituents in parliament.

“It was not easy at all but I used a strategy as a cocoa farmer to be able to get a higher yield at the polls and that strategy I will not disclose it here,” he underscored.

He was grateful to the people of Sefwi Wiawso for reposing their confidence in him and said he would not let them down.

Mr Osei Frimpong also said that despite the fact that the Regional Minister moved a lot of resources meant for the region to the constituency to influence voters, he defeated her by 19,208 votes to 12,217.

The NPP MP-elect for Upper Manya Krobo also said that he provided boreholes and gave scholarships to needy but brilliant students to convince the electorate to give him the mandate.

Anthony Karbo, the NPP MP-elect for Lawra in the Upper West Region, managed to snatch the seat from the NDC for the first time in the history of his party.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr

