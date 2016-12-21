Ethiopian Airlines Honours Agents, Media

Genet Michael with some Staff of ET and agents cutting the end of year cake

Ethiopian Airlines, the most profitable airline in Africa, has rewarded its top 19 performing travel agents in the country for helping to increase the revenue of the airline through the sale of tickets.

Three reporters from Daily Guide, Ghana News Agency (GNA) and Metro Television were also presented with free airline tickets for their outstanding reportage which put the Airline in a good light.

Some staff of the airline were also rewarded for their hard work and helping to consolidate the position of Ethiopian Airlines in Africa.

At a colorful ceremony in Accra, the airline presented cheques to the deserving travel agents.

The agents were Satguru Travel & Tours, GS Plaza Travels, Poza Travel Platinum Tours, Shivohum Travel, Afro Wings Travel, Melcom Travel and Tour, Stellar Travel, Doscar Travel & Tours, Yoshiken Travel & Tours, Blue Cube Travel, P & A Services, Venture-G Travels, Meridian Travels, Universal Travel & Tours, Tina, Travel & Tours, Travel Bureau, Kumasi Travel and Country Links Travels.

Ms Genet W. Michael, Ethiopian Airlines Country Manager for Ghana, said the awards ceremony was organized to express the airline's appreciation to the travel agents who have helped to boost its performance.

She said the airline was poised to serve its customers better with the introduction of new routes.

Ms Genet attributed the success of Ethiopian Airlines to proper utilization of information and communication technology at organizational level, safety record of the airline and reliability of Ethiopian Airlines Aviation Academy.

The rest, she said, were strong management system, dedication of the human resource, discipline in financial management, and strong brand publicity campaign on new developments.

The travel agents and the media expressed appreciation to Ethiopian Airlines for recognizing their work.

ET Expanding Network

In line with its strategic plan, Ethiopian Airlines is expanding its network rapidly.

The Airline recently commenced flight to Comoros, Moroni.

It will soon begin flights to Norway, Oslo, Victoria Falls, Singapore, Turkey, Jakarta, Indonesia.

[email protected]

By Cephas Larbi

