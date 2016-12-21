Eagle Lager Builds Irrigation System For Farmers

Jerry Gokah (Snr. Brands Manager) and George Nontera (DCE) commission the facility

Eagle Lager, cassava beer brand of the Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), has constructed a furrow irrigation system and a solar powered mechanised borehole for farmers in Nabio, a community in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

The project, which cost GH¢91,000, is expected to benefit over 5, 000 people in Nabio and its surrounding communities like Gia and Betui.

The farmers, who are mainly into the cultivation of millet, maize, cowpea, groundnut and rearing of animals and poultry, lack a constant source of water for domestic as well as farming activities.

The situation becomes severe during the dry season, affecting their vegetable production.

It is against this backdrop that Eagle Lager Beer, as part of its sustainable development initiatives, provided the facility to alleviate their plight.

The irrigation system initiative is the Eagle brand's contribution to ensuring that farming activities in these areas are sustained.

It further forms part of ABL's objective to help create a productive world where land is used responsibly, food supply is secure, biodiversity is protected and crops can be accessed at reasonable prices.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at Nabio, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, George Nontera, commended the company for the innovative initiative, which would go a long way to ensure food security and further reduce poverty among residents.

“Nabio is a farming community that has a population of over 5,000 people. This project will offer an alternative to rain-fed agriculture, thereby enabling the farmers to cultivate their crops during the dry season,” he added.

Jerry Gokah, a Senior Brands Manager of Accra Brewery Limited, said “sustainable development is a key ambition of the company and we believe that we can improve food security for small-scale farmers who supply us by helping them increase their incomes and food production.

