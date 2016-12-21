We may review CHRAJ boss appointment – NPP

The incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has indicated it may review the recent appointments of the new heads for the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

President John Mahama swore in Joseph Whittal as the new CHRAJ Commissioner on Tuesday and the NPP has said this was done in contravention of an earlier agreement at the Transition Committee's meeting of December 19, 2016.

He also swore into office a new Director for the (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah.

Following this, a statement signed by Yaw Osafo Marfo, the representative of President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo on the transition team served notice that “the incoming administration reserves the right to review these and other high profile appointments, recruitments and contracts being embarked upon in these final days contrary to normal conventions associated with Presidential transitions and the consultation mechanism agreed.”

The incoming NPP government also condemned the appointments saying they were done in bad faith as they were to be subject to consultation with the Presidential Transition Committee.

“These appointments of Chairman of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and Chairman of the National Commission for Civic Education have been done contrary to an earlier agreement at the Transition Committee's meeting of December 19th, at which meeting it was agreed that such appointments would be done subject to consultation with the Presidential Transition Committee.”

“It is the view of the President-Elect's team, that these appointments coming barely 24 Hours after the agreement and less than three (3) weeks away from the inauguration of the incoming President is most disappointing and exhibits bad faith,” the statement said.

President Mahama has since been sued Lawyer Philip Addison who believes the President erred in these appointments as is seeking to restrain him from using his last 16 days to make the appointment.

Find the full statement below

PRESS STATEMENT

The Team of the President-Elect on the 2016 Presidential Transition Committee has taken notice of Two (2) new Constitutional Appointments that have been made today December 20th 2016 by President John Dramani Mahama.

These appointments of Chairman of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and Chairman of the National Commission for Civic Education have been done contrary to an earlier agreement at the Transition Committee's meeting of December 19th, at which meeting it was agreed that such appointments would be done subject to consultation with the Presidential Transition Committee.

It is the view of the President-Elect's team, that these appointments coming barely 24 Hours after the agreement and less than three (3) weeks away from the inauguration of the incoming President is most disappointing and exhibits bad faith.

We will, therefore, like to serve notice that the incoming administration reserves the right to review these and other high profile appointments, recruitments and contracts being embarked upon in these final days contrary to normal conventions associated with Presidential transitions and the consultation mechanism agreed.

Nonetheless, we shall continue to engage the Team of the Incumbent President on these and other matters which were earlier listed as matters to be consulted upon.

Signed

Ing. Yaw Osafo Maafo

( Co-Chairperson Presidential Transition Committee)

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana