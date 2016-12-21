Mahama to deliver final State of the Nation on January 5

President John Mahama will deliver his final state of the Nation Address to Parliament on January 5, 2017 at 10 am.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations of Parliament, Kate Addo; the President will exercise this duty in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The address was earlier tabled for Thursday 22nd of December 2016.

President Mahama will address the nation on the state of affairs two days before his exit from power on January 2017.

The statement said: “The Parliament of Ghana wishes to inform the citizenry that as per the requirements of article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, the Sitting President of the Republic will deliver an address on the State of the Nation to the people of Ghana through the 6th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana. The address which was earlier tabled for Thursday 22nd of December 2016, will now be on Thursday 5th of January 2017 at 10.00 prompt.”

President Mahama was expected in Parliament on Thursday to deliver the address but checks by Citi News suggested that the address had been postponed as Parliament's Business Statement, which captures details of activities of Members of Parliament within the week, made no provision for the President's address.

His address will herald the end of the life of the 6th Parliament of the fourth Republic which will officially be dissolved on January 6, 2017.

The final State of the Nation address is in fulfillment of Article 67 of Ghana's 1992 Constitution which states that the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana