US-based Neurosurgeon lauds FOCOS hospital

A US-based Neuro and Spine Surgeon in Durham, North Carolina and affiliated with the Duke Regional Hospital, Dr. Isaac O. Karikari has likened the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital to other prestigious medical facilities in the US.

The Surgeon made this observation during his two weeks visit to the 50-bed hospital facility at Pantang in Accra. During his visit, he collaborated with the team of Surgeons at FOCOS Hospital, led by Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, to conduct surgeries on patients with spine deformities and disorders.

“I am really impressed by the caliber of Surgeons coupled with the sophisticated equipment at the hospital's disposal,” said Dr. Karikari. He further commended the hospital for its customer-centered approach and equated it to other facilities in the US. “Staff at FOCOS always make patients their priority and from my experience at the facility I can confidently say that the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital matches any top institution in the US,” he added.

Dr. Karikari received his medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine and did his Fellowship in Orthopaedic Surgery at Washington University in the United States of America. He also did Internal Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University and has over a decade experience in Orthopaedic surgery.

FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital is a project of the Foundation of Orthopaedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS), a non-profit organization established in 1998 by Prof.Oheneba Boachie‐Adjei as an auxiliary of the foundation. The hospital specializes in Arthroplasties, Degenerative and deformative spine surgeries, Trauma cases, Paedriatic orthopaedics and Arthroscopic procedures. Over the years, FOCOS through the support of some charitable individuals and organizations has raised funds for needy patients who require surgery.

