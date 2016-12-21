Rawlings angered by 'false and malicious' claim by NPP V/R Chairman

The office of former President John Rawlings has described as “false and malicious” a claim by the Volta Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Peter Amewu, suggesting a rapport between the two of them.

Peter Amewu had told Joy News that Mr Rawlings called to congratulate him on the victory of the NPP in the December 7 polls.

However, the office of former President Jerry John Rawlings in a statement also noted that they were “disgusted and disappointed” at the NPP’s chairman’s claims.

“To make such untruthful and absurd claims of a follow-up telephone call which can easily be verified is foolhardy, imprudent, unbecoming of a political actor who is supposed to lead with integrity and absolutely disrespectful to former President Rawlings,” the statement said.

Peter Amewu

NPP CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENTS ON FORMER PRESIDENT RAWLINGS FALSE

The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has noted with utter disgust and disappointment the false and malicious claims made by the Volta Regional Chairman of the N.P.P. Mr John Peter Amewu.

In an interview broadcast on Joy News TV on the 15th of December, 2016, and later carried by other affiliate news portals, the N.P.P. chairman sought to create the impression of a rapport between himself and the former President without recourse to any form of decency.

Amongst other things, Mr Amewu stated “I want to say a big thank you to him (President Rawlings). Even on the night of elections when the results were coming in, he did call”.

For the records, the former President has met and talked to Mr Amewu only once in his lifetime. This encounter which was in the full glare of the media took place when he led the Volta Regional executives to pay a courtesy call on the former President after he was enstooled as the Nutsifafa Fiaga of the Anlo Traditional Area.

The purpose of the visit was to lodge a complaint about the alleged attempts by non-Ghanaians across the Ghana-Togo border to vote in the just ended Ghanaian presidential and parliamentary elections. In a very brief response, the former president informed the group that their concerns would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters.

To make such untruthful and absurd claims of a follow-up telephone call which can easily be verified is foolhardy, imprudent, unbecoming of a political actor who is supposed to lead with integrity and absolutely disrespectful to former President Rawlings.

The office, therefore, demands an apology and retraction of the said falsehood in the same manner and prominence such false claims were carried.

Signed

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)

