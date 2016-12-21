CHRAJ, NCCE appointments 'exhibit bad faith' – NPP Transition Team condemns

The transition team of the incoming government has condemned the appointment Tuesday of Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Chairperson of National Commission for Civic Eduction (NCCE) by the outgoing administration.

According to the incoming government, have been done in contravention of an earlier agreement at the Transition Committee’s meeting of December 19, 2016, that such appointments would be done subject to consultation with the Presidential Transition Committee.

“It is the view of the President-Elect’s team, that these appointments coming barely 24 Hours after the agreement and less than three weeks away from the inauguration of the incoming President is most disappointing and exhibits bad faith,” said a statement signed by Yaw Osafo Marfo, spokesperson for president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo on the joint transition.

Outgoing President John Mahama confirmed Joseph Whittal and Josephine Nkrumah as heads of the CHRAJ and NCCE respectively early on Tuesday.

The move has been condemned as deliberately timed to tie the hands of the progress of the incoming government since President Mahama’s term ends on January 7.

The NPP has since filed a suit challenging the power and authority of the outgoing president to appoint the two persons.

PRESS STATEMENT

The Team of the President-Elect on the 2016 Presidential Transition Committee has taken notice of Two (2) new Constitutional Appointments that have been made today December 20th 2016 by President John Dramani Mahama.

These appointments of Chairman of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and Chairman of the National Commission for Civic Education have been done contrary to an earlier agreement at the Transition Committee’s meeting of December 19th, at which meeting it was agreed that such appointments would be done subject to consultation with the Presidential Transition Committee.

It is the view of the President-Elect’s team, that these appointments coming barely 24 Hours after the agreement and less than three (3) weeks away from the inauguration of the incoming President is most disappointing and exhibits bad faith.

We will, therefore, like to serve notice that the incoming administration reserves the right to review these and other high profile appointments, recruitments and contracts being embarked upon in these final days contrary to normal conventions associated with Presidential transitions and the consultation mechanism agreed.

Nonetheless, we shall continue to engage the Team of the Incumbent President on these and other matters which were earlier listed as matters to be consulted upon.

Signed

Ing. Yaw Osafo Maafo

( Co-Chairperson Presidential Transition Committee)

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]