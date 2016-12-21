Carols Night: Christmas came early at Osu ICGC

As the world waits anxiously to celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus on December 25, Christians at the Osu Restoration Temple of the ICGC have welcomed the birth of Christ in grand style.

Like the three wise men who came bearing gifts to honour the most high, born in a lowly manger, hundreds of congregants came bearing hymns, carols, nine lessons and dance to honour the Lord Jesus Christ.

Led by the Restoration Praise Choir, Frankincense and Myrrh, Accra Youth Choir, Wendy, the congregation witnessed an awesome night of great song ministration spiced with a tinge of poetry and choreography.

For close to three hours the lights sparkled in radiant colours, the fog from the smoke effect billowed as the voices re-enacted the birth of Christ Jesus in a glorious atmosphere.

Faiba, a great young poet whose words and delivery always evoke a silent but powerful sensation in the audience was present with his Christmas rendition and it was pleasant to ear and inspiring the soul.

Known as the inspired heaven, the church's choreography team, once again told the story of the birth of Christ in a short sketch that received a thunderous applause.

With the increasing commercialisation of Christmas celebration, many have lost the essence and solemnity of the occasion.

Head Pastor of the Restoration Temple Rev Ashford Tawiah Smith was quick with an admonition to the members of his congregation to observe the period as a moment of reconciliation.

"Tap into the spirituality of his birth and reconcile with the person to whom you are not on good terms with," he said, adding, "don't enter 2017 harbouring anger and hatred for your fellow human."

"The reason he was born was to reconcile sinners with God," he pointed out.

He also charged the congregants not to put unnecessary pressure on themselves by seeking to impress others with gifts even when they do not have the means.

He said just as Jesus was born in a lowly manger but grew up to be the owner of the world and everything within it, Christians can endure difficult times but God at his own time will be a blessing to his children.

The night was spiced with words of exhortation in nine lessons from nine scriptures by nine officers in the Lord.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah