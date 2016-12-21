Photos: Nigeria receives Nana Akufo-Addo

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo in Abuja on December 20, 2016.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Sunday, December 18, for a 3-day visit to the West African country where he also delivered the keynote speech at the 2016 Future of Africa Awards ceremony in Lagos.

Watch photos as the Nigerian leader receives Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House in Abuja.

