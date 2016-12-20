Parliament reconvenes, executive emolument high on agenda

By Ken Sackey/Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA - Parliament reconvened on Tuesday with the consideration of issues relating to the determination of certain emoluments for specified constitutional office holders in the Executive high on its agenda.

These include the post general election sittings, which comes before the Christmas break, and a continuation of the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Sixth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Welcoming the legislators back, Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, the Speaker of Parliament said: 'I have recalled the House from adjournment, in consonance with Standing Order 2 (3) of the rules of this House to, among others, enable us attend to very important business, firstly; the consideration of matters provided for in Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution relating to the determination of certain emoluments for specified constitutional office holders in the Executive.

According to the Speaker, the sittings being held after the December 7 general election would also in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution to receive President John Dramani Mahama to deliver a Message on the State of the Nation to the House.

The third reason is to consider the passage of the Right to information Bill, the Speaker said, and recalled that he had explained some time ago that Parliament was in no way procrastinating in the consideration of the Bill.

'In fact, beyond the clarifications, my remarks went further to commit the House to the task of considering and passing the Bill on the Right to Information before the end of the term of this Parliament.

'I am happy though that, thereafter, this House took vital steps to work on to work on the Bill and has already dealt with a substantial portion of the fifty (52) pages of amendments. In the circumstance, it is important that we work assiduously on the remaining amendments proposed and pass a Bill, which reflects the national interest within the time available.'

Mr Adjaho urged members to demonstrate maximum co-operation and devote their full attention and focus on the business programmed for the final sittings Parliament in view of the very limited time available to the House.

'Please let us avoid unnecessary heckling and distractions so that we can complete the business outlined for the period,' the Speaker advised.

Mr Adjaho commended President John Dramani Mahama for accepting the election results and the President- Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, both former members of the House, and expressed expectation that the President-Elect would bring his understanding and wealth of parliamentary experience to bear on his Executive.

The Speaker urged outgoing MPs to pack out and vacate their offices by the 6th of January 2017 in order to facilitate the smooth transition for the incoming elected MP to replace them.

'To serve as an example, I have myself as Speaker already packed and only awaiting the conclusion of our final proceedings so as to vacate the Speaker's Office to enable the incoming Speaker assume his role seamlessly,' he said.

