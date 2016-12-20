Chief Justice laments over lack of accomodation for judges

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA - Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood, the Chief Justice has noted that provision of accommodation to judges continue to remain a challenge to the Judicial Service.

According to Mrs Wood, the engagement of more judges by the judicial service as part of its reforms had invariably resulted in the increase in the number of judges who required accommodation from the state.

She said presently: 'Only 69 out of 143 superior court judges had been provided with official accommodation, resulting in a deficit of 74 judges without official accommodation and led to a deficit.'

The Chief Justice made this known at the inauguration five- storey block of executive flats for 10 High Court Judges at Roman Ridge in Accra at a cost of GHâ‚µ 8 million.

Christened Liberty Court each flat consist of three bedrooms, living /dining rooms, a study room, a laundry room with two- bedroom out house.

Standard furnishing has been provided for each of the 10 flats. Rev Seth Ayettey dedicated the building to God.

As part of condition of service of judges, they were to be allocated fully furnished residential accommodation.

The Chief Justice recounted that the Judicial Service in 2010 embarked on a project to redevelop some of its old bungalow sites into modern residential facilities to house judges.

She said contract for bungalows was awarded in December 2010 adding: 'Sadly, the construction came to a standstill in 2013 as a result of funding constraints from the government.'

However, Mrs Wood said, the Judicial Service obtained authorisation from the Ministry of Finance to use part of the services internally generated fund to complete the project.

She recalled that at the end of September 2013, three out of six units' four bedroom flats were completed at East Ridge and three Court of Appeal judges occupied them.

'The second phase, involving the construction of three two-storey is in progress and expected to be completed in 2017.

'However, the construction of four two-bedroom bungalows at Danyame, Kumasi, for Court of Appeal Judges has come to a standstill due to funding challenges,' the Chief Justice said.

She commended the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing, the Judicial Council and constructors for good job done.

'I pray that our noble justices and their families who occupy this facility enjoy this facility,' Mrs Wood said.

Mr Justice Alex B. Poku Acheampong, the Judicial Secretary noted that the judiciary has had serious challenge over accommodation noting that the newly built flats was a great gift.

Mr Kofi Arhin, Project Consultant urged the judges hold in high esteem maintenance culture and alert him whenever they were any defects adding: 'Early defects save cost.'

