Court defers sentencing of unemployed

By Morkporkpor Anku,

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has deferred the sentencing of Umar Musah, unemployed, charged for possessing ammunition without lawful authority.

Musah was convicted and remanded by the Court to reappear on December 23, for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector K. Adu, told the Court that the complainants in the case were police officers.

He said on December 6, the Regional Police Command received information that two young men were selling live ammunition at Weija.

He said the motor bike patrol men were detailed to the scene and arrested the convict and his accomplice after searching their bags.

The prosecution said 98 9mm luger live ammunition and a military camouflage trouser were found in a black bag.

He said during the search, the accomplice, one Oheneba, escape and the convict was taken to the police station for further investigation.

During interrogation, the convict admitted the offence.

GNA