Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 20 December 2016 23:00 CET

Court defers sentencing of unemployed

By GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku,
Accra, Dec. 20, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has deferred the sentencing of Umar Musah, unemployed, charged for possessing ammunition without lawful authority.

Musah was convicted and remanded by the Court to reappear on December 23, for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector K. Adu, told the Court that the complainants in the case were police officers.

He said on December 6, the Regional Police Command received information that two young men were selling live ammunition at Weija.

He said the motor bike patrol men were detailed to the scene and arrested the convict and his accomplice after searching their bags.

The prosecution said 98 9mm luger live ammunition and a military camouflage trouser were found in a black bag.

He said during the search, the accomplice, one Oheneba, escape and the convict was taken to the police station for further investigation.

During interrogation, the convict admitted the offence.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

He who blows the flute wipes his mouth
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img