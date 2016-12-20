Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Ethiopian Airlines to start direct service to Singapore

By GNA

Accra, Dec.20, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines, the fastest growing African airline, will start a direct and non-stop service to Singapore from June 2017 using the ultra-modern Boeing 787.

Singapore's Changi Airport is one of the major global aviation hubs with the latest airport infrastructure and one of the best hub transfer services.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, the Manager of Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines, said Singapore was also one of the pre-eminient financial hubs in the world.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said: 'In our continuous effort of connecting the continent of Africa with its major trading partner around the world, we are glad that we are able to offer a direct and non-stop service to the Lion City, Singapore.'

He said their direct and non-stop flights would serve the growing traffic between Africa and Singapore giving the best possible connectivity options to passengers travelling between most points in Asia and Africa, in partnership with fellow Star member, Singapore Airlines.

'Moreover, our customers can now enjoy the ultimate travel experience on board the Ethiopian Dreamliner; unparalleled comfort with less noise, biggest windows in the sky, higher ceiling, unique lighting and higher humidity,' he said.

The Group CEO said Ethiopian flights to Singapore would also greatly contribute to the strengthening of trade, investment, and tourism ties between a booming Africa and a highly developed, innovative and business-friendly Singapore.

Ethiopian is a global carrier that operates the youngest and the most modern fleet on the continent, with an average aircraft age of less than five years, serving more than 90 international destinations across five continents with over 240 daily departures.

GNA

