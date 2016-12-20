Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
President Mahama, Akufo Addo praised for sense of nationalism

By GNA

Winneba, Dec. 20, GNA - The Patron of the Hope Welfare Club, Mr Charles Kwabena Okyere, has praised President John Dramani Mahama for his cooperation, understanding and high sense of nationalism when he was defeated in the just ended election.

He also commended the President-elect, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, for his commitment towards national goals and aspirations.

He said the degree of comportment and the deep sense of understanding, co-operation, and patriotism exhibited during and after the election by the two flag bearers were exceptionally useful and worthy of emulation by all Ghanaians irrespective of political, ethnic, and religious affiliations.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Winneba Junction, Mr Okyere said the swift and courageous manner with which President Mahama accepted his defeat before the Electoral Commission officially announced the results clearly demonstrated his commitment to the continued growth and forward march of the country's democracy.

Mr Okyere commended Alex Afenyo Markin, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Effutu, for working hard to retain his seat and advised him to work harder to enhance development of his constituency.

He urged supporters and members of the two leading political parties to put Ghana first and refrain from acts that could jeopardise the peace of the nation.

While commending members of the various security agencies for their excellent performance during and after the elections, Mr Okyere appealed to parliamentarians who lost their seats to forget the past and co-operate with their successors for the speedy development of their constituencies.

Mr Okyere stressed the need for representatives of both the NPP and NDC in the Transition Team to place the interest and general well-being of the nation first to ensure credible transfer of power on January 7.

GNA

