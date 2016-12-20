TLPCI commends Kiddafest winner

By Caroline Pomeyie, GNA

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA - The Lord's Pentecostal Church International (TLPCI) has commended Matilda Amenya for emerging the Winner of Kidafest 2016, held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday.

Matilda who is a member of the TLPC Children's Ministry also won the Best Talent Category at the Kidafest Competition.

Mr John Timpo, Head of the Children's Ministry of TLPCI said: 'The Ministry has been providing platforms for its children to realize their potential. We organise competitions to help them develop both spiritually and intellectually. Matilda actively participated in most of the competitions and has constantly won awards on these occasions.'

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the 2016 Children's Day celebration held in Accra.

Mr Timpo said that he was not surprised Matilda won the Kidafest competition as she has been trained over the years.

Delivering a speech on fire disasters at the event, she advised children under 12 years not to use a gas cylinder without adult supervision.

She said: 'In order to prevent fire disasters from occurring in our schools, home, or communities we must consciously make efforts to adopt positive practices such as switching off or unplugging electrical appliances when not in use.'

Mr Timpo said: 'The ministry acknowledges that those who are children today, in the near future will become leaders of the country. It is for this purpose that we as a ministry invest in the children.'

He urged churches to be concerned with the future of the children and guide them in the path of positive development.

