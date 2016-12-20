Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
MMDAs in Upper West advised to gazette by-laws

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
Wa, Dec. 20, GNA - Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper West Region have been advised to gazette their by-laws to enhance their enforcement for a better society.

Mr. Henry Bagah, the Upper West Regional Environmental Health Officer who gave the advice during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa on Tuesday said such by-laws only existed across all the 11 MMDAs in the region but none had been gazetted.

He said the failure on the part of the MMDAs in the region was impeding enforcement of such existing by-laws especially those on sanitation which bordered on the health of the people.

Mr. Bagah noted that communities were supposed to have their own sanctions to check sanitation issues and lauded Nandom community for putting in such sanctions to check open defecation in the community.

The Upper West Regional Environmental Health Officer also complained of political interference in the discharge of their duties especially in dealing with offenders of the law.

GNA

