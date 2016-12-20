Nursing and Midwifery Council supports Accra Psychiatric hospital

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA - The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) on Tuesday donated stationery and other items worth GHâ‚µ 16,000.00 to the Administration and inmates of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The items, which included bed sheets, adult diapers, cartridges, envelopes, tonners, A4 sheets among others aimed at augmenting the administrative services of the Hospital.

Mr Felix Nyante, the Registrar of the NMC, who made the presentation, said it was part of Council's social responsibilities to respond to the needs of the less privileged in the society.

Mr Nii Tieko Tagoe, the Regional Officer, Accra West Office of the NMC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Council undertook the exercise following the plight of the Hospital they heard in the news not long ago.

'We heard the hospital's plight in the news and reaching out to them, we pray it will also serve as Christmas gifts to the inmates,' he said.

Mr Tieko told the GNA that the Council and Nurses as a whole saw inmates at the various Psychiatric institutions as important people in society and that, at regular intervals they needed to be reached out for them know their worth in the society.

Mr Emmanuel Pappoe, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services, in-charge of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, receiving the items, thanked NMC for the laudable support.

He said: 'These are things that we lack of late in this hospital; we pray this noble assistance will help us in a way,' he said.

Mr Pappoe told the GNA that the presentation would help the Hospital for the meantime especially with the diapers.

'Even to buy to serve the needs of our 450 inmates is a big deal we sometimes find it difficult to do and I know this noble gesture will go a long way to help us,' he said.

The Deputy Director of Nursing Services, in-charge of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, therefore appealed to other corporate bodies and organisations to emulate the kind gesture.

GNA