President Mahama swears-in new CHRJ, NCCE Bosses

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Dec 20, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday swore-in two officials with the call on them to exhibit high level integrity, dignity and professionalism by educating Ghanaians on their rights and responsibilities.

The officials are; Joseph Whittall, Commissioner of the Commission of Human rights and Administrative Justice(CHRAJ) and Ms Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education(NCCE).

In the swearing-in ceremony, President Mahama said the two organizations had become crucial in the country's democratic dispensation, particularly when Ghanaians were becoming complex in electoral process.

He called on the CHRAJ to discharge its duties professionally irrespective of the ethnicity, religious and geographical location of the people they would be dealing with.

President Mahama urged them to do everything within their mandate to promote the adherence of human rights and civic responsibilities for Ghanaians to know their roles in the socio-economic development of the country.

On the NCCE, the President Mahama said they had been instrumental in the education of Ghanaians and urged them to double their efforts to offer them more education on their rights and responsibilities.

President Mahama advised them to play their roles efficiently and professionally to ignite the confidence of Ghanaians in civic education and human rights programmes.

Ms Nkrumah commended President Mahama for offering them the opportunity to serve Ghanaians.

She said in spite of the resource constraints, they worked around the clock to identify workable ways of keeping their mandate afloat.

"We will ensure that the mandate you have given us will be beneficial to all Ghanaians everywhere," she added.

GNA