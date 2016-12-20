Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 20 December 2016 23:00 CET

Political party supporters urged to live in harmony

By GNA

By Bernard Bekoe, GNA
Bibiani (W/R), Dec 20, GNA - The Methodist Bishop of Sefwi Bekwai, the Right Reverend Sampson Kwaku Gyabeng, has asked Ghanaians to put the presidential and parliamentary polls behind them and accept to live in harmony.

He said there should be unity and genuine reconciliation after the bitterly fought election.

The Rt. Rev Gyabeng was delivering the sermon at a well-attended thanksgiving service held by the church at Bibiani.

The service was held to thank God over the election of the Paramount of the Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, as President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs.

The chief worships at the Bibiani Calvary Methodist Church.

Bishop Gyabeng asked that the people pull together to bring development and make things better.

He used the occasion to remind Christians to become good example to others in their community - mirror Christ-like qualities of love, mercy, forgiveness, humility and modesty.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi promised to provide the right leadership to promote peace and progress of the region.

GNA

