Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
NPP News | 20 December 2016 19:36 CET

'We reserve right to review contracts, appointments' – NPP warns third parties

By MyJoyOnline

The incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has served notice to third parties signing contracts with the current government to be cautious.

It has stated that it reserves the right to review all last minute contracts and appointments done by the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Government has been awarding contracts and making appointments three weeks to its official handing over on January 7.

President John Mahama on Tuesday confirmed two new appointees to head the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The out-going President sworn-in Jospeh Akanjolenur Whittal as the new head of CHRAJ and Josephine Nkrumah to head

NCCE.
The incoming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-lead government has described the President's action as being in bad faith.

Spokesperson for President-elect's Transition team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told Raymond Acquah, host of Joy FM's Top Story programme Tuesday that the outgoing government breached the transparency of the transition process.

“We have taken notice of this appointment and subsequent approval.Contrary to the gentleman agreement in the last Transition meeting the NPP was not consulted," he said.

Refresh for more...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected]

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

NPP News

Believing is living
By: SA Sarkodie
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img