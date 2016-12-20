'We reserve right to review contracts, appointments' – NPP warns third parties

The incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has served notice to third parties signing contracts with the current government to be cautious.

It has stated that it reserves the right to review all last minute contracts and appointments done by the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Government has been awarding contracts and making appointments three weeks to its official handing over on January 7.

President John Mahama on Tuesday confirmed two new appointees to head the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The out-going President sworn-in Jospeh Akanjolenur Whittal as the new head of CHRAJ and Josephine Nkrumah to head

NCCE.

The incoming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-lead government has described the President's action as being in bad faith.

Spokesperson for President-elect's Transition team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told Raymond Acquah, host of Joy FM's Top Story programme Tuesday that the outgoing government breached the transparency of the transition process.

“We have taken notice of this appointment and subsequent approval.Contrary to the gentleman agreement in the last Transition meeting the NPP was not consulted," he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected]