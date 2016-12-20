Three abducted humanitarian workers released in West Darfur

Three staff members of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) who were abducted in El Geneina, West Darfur, on 27 November 2016, were freed on 19 December.

Sarun Pradhan and Ramesh Karki, both nationals of Nepal, and Musa Omer Musa Mohamed, a citizen of Sudan, are unharmed and are undergoing medical checks.

The UN Designated Official for Security and the African Union – United Nations Joint Special Representative for Darfur, Martin Uhomoibhi, expressed the Mission’s gratitude to the Government of Sudan, and specifically to the Wali of West Darfur and the National Intelligence and Security Services for their excellent work which led to the safe release of the humanitarian workers.

He commended the UN security personnel who led the effort from the UN side to achieve this successful outcome.

“The role of the humanitarian actors in Darfur is crucial to ensure that those in need receive essential assistance; it is in everyone’s interest to guarantee that they can continue to carry out their duties safely,” the JSR stated.