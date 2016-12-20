Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Africa | 20 December 2016 22:09 CET

Three abducted humanitarian workers released in West Darfur

By African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID)

Three staff members of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) who were abducted in El Geneina, West Darfur, on 27 November 2016, were freed on 19 December.

Sarun Pradhan and Ramesh Karki, both nationals of Nepal, and Musa Omer Musa Mohamed, a citizen of Sudan, are unharmed and are undergoing medical checks.

The UN Designated Official for Security and the African Union – United Nations Joint Special Representative for Darfur, Martin Uhomoibhi, expressed the Mission’s gratitude to the Government of Sudan, and specifically to the Wali of West Darfur and the National Intelligence and Security Services for their excellent work which led to the safe release of the humanitarian workers.

He commended the UN security personnel who led the effort from the UN side to achieve this successful outcome.

“The role of the humanitarian actors in Darfur is crucial to ensure that those in need receive essential assistance; it is in everyone’s interest to guarantee that they can continue to carry out their duties safely,” the JSR stated.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Africa

CHOOSE GOD AND MAKE THE BEST CHOICE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img