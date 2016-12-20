NSS Personnel Allowances To Be Increased Come January 1

The outgoing Mahama-led government has approved a new allowance for national service personnel.

They will now be paid 559.04, a jump from 350.00.

This represents about 63 percent increment.

A letter from the Ministry of Finance to the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme dated December 14, 2016 said the new pay takes effect from January 1, 2017.

The statement signed by Chief Director at the Finance Ministry, Patrick Nomo for the sector minister said, “The approved rate translates to 40% of the graduate entry level on the 2017 Single Spine Salary Structure.” The letter received by the Scheme on December 19,2016 further noted, “By copy of this letter, the Auditor-General is requested to audit the new rate to enable the Ministry of Finance authorize payment.”

Also copied in the letter are the Auditor-General, Audit Service and Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salary Commission.

Titled upward adjustment of National Service Personnel allowance, the letter made reference to a letter from the Fair Wages and Salary Commission dated November 14, 2016.

-3news