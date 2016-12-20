Nine dead in DR Congo as clashes erupt in Kinshasa: govt

A man screams as people gather to protest in the neighbourhood of Yolo in Kinshasa on December 20, 2016. By Eduardo Soteras (AFP)

Kinshasa (AFP) - Nine people were killed in Kinshasa on Tuesday during protests to demand that President Joseph Kabila step down after his mandate expired, the spokesman for Democratic Republic of Congo's government said.

"In Kinshasa there were nine dead, not a single one more," said Lambert Mende. The UN's mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, had earlier said it was probing reliable reports that around 20 people had been killed in the country's capital during protests.