Gov't increases NSS allowance to GHC559

Government has approved the amount of GHC559.04 to be paid to National Service Personnel as monthly allowance starting January 1, 2017.

The reviewed amount represents a 40 percent increment of GHC350 which is the current figure.

A statement signed by Finance Ministry's Chief Director, Patrick Nomo directs the Auditor-General to conduct an audit of the new rate to enable payment to start as scheduled.

The last time NSS allowance was increased was in January, 2014. It moved up from GH243.48 to GH350.00.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP