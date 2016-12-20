Late Asantehemaa 'goes to eternal village' on Jan. 19

The Manhyia Palace says the burial and final funeral rites of the late Asante queen mother would take place from January 16 -19.

A statement signed by Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff of Manhyia Palace Tuesday said, the Asantehemaa will be laid in state at her Palace from midnight on Monday, 16 till the forenoon on Thursday, January 19."

The late Nana Afia Kobi Serwa Ampem II, mother of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II last month passed last month. She was 111.

She was enstooled in 1977 as the 13th queen mother of the Asante Kingdom since 1695 after the late Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko II who reigned from 1945 to 1977.

She saw the reign of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II as Asantehene who reigned from 1970 to 1999.

The late queen mother who passed away in her sleep "the pillar of strength and source of wisdom behind the transformational reign of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II," Manhyia said.

A ban has been placed on all funerals, drumming and noise making throughout the Asanteman kingdom until the funeral of the late queen mother has been performed.

The Asantehene will sit in state from 11 a.m to 5 p.m each day of the burial ceremony to receive homage from sympathisers, the statement said.

The body would be moved from the Palace at noon on Thursday, January 19, for burial service at the St Cyprian's Anglican in Kumasi.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]