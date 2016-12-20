Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
South Africa | 20 December 2016 22:09 CET

South African Government condemns attacks in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Swiss Confederation

By Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

President Jacob Zuma, has today, on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, extended the country’s deepest condolences to the Government and people of Germany following what appears to have been a terrorist attack that occurred on Monday evening, 19 December 2016, when a truck ploughed into a Christmas market in the heart of Berlin, killing over 10 people and injuring nearly 50.

“The South African Government condemns in the strongest terms terrorist attacks in any form and from whichever quarter. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and we wish all the injured speedy recoveries,” said the President.

Also on Monday evening, a gunman stormed into the prayer hall of a mosque in Zurich, Switzerland, and opened fire wounding three people before fleeing.

President Zuma said: “The South African Government condemns the cowardly attack on worshippers at prayer in Zurich on Monday evening. Acts of violence and extremism have no place in society and constitute a threat to development, peace and security. We wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Lifting up a fallen child is fatherhood, not beating one down.
