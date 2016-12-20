GSE Xmas Stock Trading buoyant

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA - The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) X'mas Week Composite market opened on a bullish note as transactions were recorded in 13 equities with seven price changes in an advance to decline ratio of 5:2.

The volume traded was 170,625 shares, which were valued at GH¢ 316,016.39.

The benchmark GSE-Composite Index rose by 1.7 per cent to close at 1,605.7 points, the Nordea Capital Investment stock market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Tuesday, revealed.

According to market analysis, the GSE-Financial Stock Index also went up by 2.3 per cent to close at 1,435.1 points.

Nordea Capital analysts identified advancers as ADB, which appreciated by 13.7 per cent to close at GH¢ 3.33 per share, and the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) which advanced by 10.0 per cent to close at 1.10 per share.

Nordea Capital analysts also stated that the Standard Chartered Bank and GCB rose by 5.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, to close at GH¢ 9.00 and GH¢ 3.51 per share.

According to Nordea Capital, TOTAL Ghana gained 0.5 per cent to close at GH¢ 1.98 per share; whilst on the flip side, Fan Milk lost 1.4 per cent to close at GH¢ 11.11 per share.

Ecobank Ghana also dropped 0.3 per cent to close at GH¢ 6.40 per share.

GNA