NRSC ups safety campaign to prevent fatalities

By Kingsley Sosu Mintah, GNA

Kumasi, Dec 20, GNA - The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has stepped up its driver education campaign to prevent road crashes and fatalities during the Christmas season.

This is being done together with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

Mr. Samuel Obeng Asiamah, the Ashanti Regional Manager of the Commission, speaking at one of such education durbars at the Adehyeman lorry park in Kumasi, said the education would be combined with strong enforcement of the road traffic regulations.

This, he indicated, had become necessary 'to stop the recklessness and indiscipline'.

He described as heart-wrenching the high number of people, who continued to be killed, suffer broken bones and deep cuts through road crashes.

A total of 1,500 crashes, had been recorded in the region, this year, and involved 600 commercial vehicles, 500 private cars and 400 motorbikes.

He underlined the need for everybody to join the campaign to keep the nation's roads safe.

Mr. Asiamah spoke of the launch of a training programme to upgrade the competence of motorbike riders.

He renewed the call to all road users to be more careful and to obey the traffic laws. GNA