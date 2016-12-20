Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 20 December 2016 17:00 CET

MP pledges more support for the Saint Martin SHS

By GNA

By Alex O. Agyekum, GNA
Nsawam (E/R), Dec 20, GNA - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has pledged to give more support to the Saint Martin's Senior High School (SHS) for smooth teaching and learning.

He said for a start, he would make available an amount of GH¢5,000.00 to aid the completion of some on-going development projects there.

He was speaking at the 50th anniversary and prize-giving day of the school held at Nsawam.

The MP said ensuring access to quality education was one of his major priorities and that he would continue to do all he could to help make the school environment academically-friendly.

Mr. Theo Thadmore-Sarcoh, the Headmaster, mentioned inadequate teachers' accommodation and congestion at both the boys' and girls' dormitories, as their main challenges.

The school also needed to be walled to ward off encroachers and he appealed for assistance to tackle these pressing needs.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

'even the pin uses its head from going too far'
By: Kwaku Essilfie
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img