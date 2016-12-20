MP pledges more support for the Saint Martin SHS

By Alex O. Agyekum, GNA

Nsawam (E/R), Dec 20, GNA - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has pledged to give more support to the Saint Martin's Senior High School (SHS) for smooth teaching and learning.

He said for a start, he would make available an amount of GH¢5,000.00 to aid the completion of some on-going development projects there.

He was speaking at the 50th anniversary and prize-giving day of the school held at Nsawam.

The MP said ensuring access to quality education was one of his major priorities and that he would continue to do all he could to help make the school environment academically-friendly.

Mr. Theo Thadmore-Sarcoh, the Headmaster, mentioned inadequate teachers' accommodation and congestion at both the boys' and girls' dormitories, as their main challenges.

The school also needed to be walled to ward off encroachers and he appealed for assistance to tackle these pressing needs.

