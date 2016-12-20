Zongo chiefs congratulates President - elect

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA - Alhaji Yussif Iddrissu, Zongo Chief of Abokobi-Pantang, has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, the President-elect to enable him develop the nation.

He said now that the elections are over, there is the need for Ghanaians to bury their differences and embrace unity to ensure the rapid development of the nation.

Alhaji Iddrissu made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency at Pantang-Abokiobi in the Ga East Municipal Assembly on Sunday.

He congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for being elected as President of Ghana and prayed that God would give him the wisdom and strength to rule the country.

Alhaji Iddrissu appealed to government as a matter of urgency, to close the Abokobi-Pantang Landfill site which had been a source of worry to the residents.

He said appeals and demonstrations by the residents for the Ga East Municipal Assembly, to which the site falls within their jurisdiction, to close the site which poses health-hazards to the community has fallen into deaf ears.

'We have made several appeals to the successive governments for the closure of the site but to no avail and we hope that Nana would listen to our plight and close the site immediately to ensure productivity' Alhaji Iddrissu said.

