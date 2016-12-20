Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Statement attributable to the Spokesman of the Secretary-General on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

By United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General condemns the killing of a peacekeeper from South Africa deployed with the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in Butembo, North Kivu, earlier today. The peacekeeper was killed during an exchange of fire with suspected combatants of a Mayi Mayi armed group. Two other peacekeepers from South Africa were also injured during the firefight.

The Secretary-General offers his sincere condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the Government of South Africa. He wishes a swift recovery to those injured. He calls on the authorities of the DRC to ensure that this attack is investigated and its perpetrators are brought to justice. He underlines, once again, that attacks against UN peacekeepers are unacceptable.

