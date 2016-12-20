Angels Voted For Nana



THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Affigya Kwabre South, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, insists angels descended from Heaven to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo, which resulted in his historic electoral victory.

According to him, God, who is the creator of Heaven and Earth, masterminded the NPP's electoral victory, stressing that the huge votes margin between Nana Akufo-Addo and President Mahama, clearly attested to his claim.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who is a devout Christian, predicted that the incoming NPP administration would be highly successful, arguing that the hand of God and protection is on Nana Akufo-Addo, the president-elect.

The hardworking NPP chairman, who commands a lot of respect and authority in the party in the Ashanti Region, was addressing the congregation of the Hope Assemblies of God Church at Atimatim on Sunday.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who was at the church service with his family members and party executives to give thanks to God following the NPP's electoral triumph, stated that “the NPPs victory is ordained by God.”

According to him, even though he was hopeful that the NPP would win the elections, the manner at which the party recorded a resounding first round victory during the polls, came as a big surprise to all.

Odeneho Kwaku noted that the votes that Nana Akufo-Addo and all the NPP MP's accumulated on December 7, was an indication that God wanted to use Nana Akufo-Addo to rescue the country from eight years of troubles.

The NPP Chairman, who was wearing a white attire to signify victory, implored the citizenry to rally behind Nana Akufo-Addo's administration to enable it expedite the transformation of the country for the good of all Ghanaians.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who sounded extremely confident, stated that Nana Akufo-Addo's campaign promises are attainable therefore he urged the people to have strong faith in the NPP administration.

Pastor Robert Boamah, an Associate Pastor at Hope Assemblies of God Church, sternly warned appointees of the incoming NPP administration not to commit mistakes that could create disaffection for them.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

