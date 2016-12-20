MTTU Cops On Transfer

Questions are being posed about the wisdom in transferring eight police personnel a day after the recent elections.

The affected persons have been transferred from their present units to the VVIP unit.

A wireless message issued and signed by COP Ransford Moses Ninson, the Director General in charge of Administration directed the affected personnel to proceed immediately.

Their unit commanders have also been instructed to release service vehicles to aid them in the movement.

The affected persons one of whom has been barred from bearing firearms are G/ Corporal Richard Ofei of Accra Regional Motor Traffic Unit who moves to the VVIP Unit Headquarters, G/Corporal Eugene Dzakpasu from Ashaiman MTTU heading to VVIP Unit, Headquarters, G/ Lance Corporal Bernard Amoako from Accra Regional MTTU heading to VVIP Unit, Headquarters, G/ Lance Corporal Simms Buahen, from Divisional Headquarters Suame in the Ashanti Region heading to Adabraka Divisional Headquarters Accra, G/ Lance Corporal William Ofosu Boateng of Accra MTTU heading to VVIP Unit, Headquarters, G/ Constable Emmanuel Osahene Amankwah of RDF, Volta Region to Regional Headquarters, Brong Ahafo Region, G / Constable Samuel Akambas Wadada of TPT Headquarters heading to VVIP Unit Headquarters and G / Constable James Ekpor of National Patrols Department, Headquarters who is going to Regional MTTU, Accra Region as a rider.

The December 8, 2016 transfer, according to sources at the police headquarters were politically motivated to advance the cause of the NDC.

“Some of the senior personnel deliberately transferred their god sons to units of their choice upon realizing that there could be a change of government even before the EC declared the winner.”