We’ll Scrutinize Handover Notes Thoroughly – Nana Addo’s Team

The incoming New Patriotic Party's (NPP) side of the transition team has assured it will scrutinize the handover notes it has received from the outgoing administration.

The President-elect's team also said it will duly continue to engage the out-going administration to ensure a smooth transition process.

“As of today [Tuesday], government, per the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845), had presented to the incoming NPP administration all the handover notes, with the exception of the office of government machinery.”

The Spokesperson for the NPP side of the transition team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told the media after his team received the bulk of the documents on Monday that the documents were currently under a process of review.

He also said the public could expect a briefing during President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo's first state of the nation address when he assumes office. “The first eight we have received are going through a process of review by the sub committees.

As we go through the first eight and the other 31 we have received today [Monday]. If there are any challenges, the first line of action is to engage our friends from the other side and get clarity on what the issues are so that we can have a smooth transition.”

“When the President-elect is giving his State of the Nation Address and is addressing the nation, he will tell us the details of what his team found in this and how it impacts his four-year mandate and the roadmap to deliver on the promises that he has made to us,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah indicated.

