Sasa Clothing Stimulates Volta Fashion Sector

Sasa Clothing line, a young fashion company has hinted an elaborate plan to reduce unemployment and stimulate the fashion sector in the Volta Region.

To this end, the company has opened an ultramodern office, a showroom and employed about 20 young graduates to achieve its aim of becoming the leading fashion home in the region and one of the best in Ghana.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE during a tour of the facility, the CEO, King Norbert Akpabli narrated that Sasa clothing was birthed from passion, joblessness, unmet needs and the desire for excellence from young graduates who believed in their skills and their potential in Ghana and West Africa.

Explaining the genesis of the company he said “my partners and I, Amos Wilson Agblemor and Promise Agbesi having analysed the employment and economic situation in the country realized that the problem of unemployment among graduates has reached a breaking point as the number of graduates from the 10 polytechnics and numerous universities far outweighed the job opportunities in the country.”

Promise Agbesi lamented that the level of disappointment and frustration after graduation was so high that “we felt we should do something about it, hence Sasa Clothing. Sasa clothing because clothing is part of the three basic needs of man; food, cloth and shelter.”

With their marketing and fashion backgrounds, the trio brought together about 20 graduates from various tertiary institutions to put their various abilities to good use through the Sasa clothing line.

The clothing line which started in April 2016, produces casual and formal wear; specializing in African Print Clothing, accessories and African craft. Sasa is a term among the Ewes which refers to garments produced by sampling different fabric prints.

The mission of Sasa Clothing reads; to establish a clothing line that will make available a wide range of clothes for male, female, young adults and children; a clothing label that will favourably compete with international clothing labels.

Having initiated the Sasa collection trend in the region, the company also clothed contestants of Miss Woezor pageant of Ho Technical University and the 2016 Miss Hogbe Pageant.

Sasa Clothing also has well trained models who have featured in some of the high profile events and fashion shows in the country.

The trio hopes to start exporting clothes to neighboring Togo and other West African Countries.

From Fred Duodu, Ho ([email protected] )

