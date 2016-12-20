Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Gambia | 20 December 2016 16:38 CET

The Chairperson of the African Union expresses his full support to the ECOWAS Summit Decision for a speedy, orderly and peaceful transfer of power to the new authorities in The Gambia

By African Union Peace and Security Department

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU), H.E. Mr. Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, continues to follow with close attention the developments in the post-electoral situation in the Republic of The Gambia.

The Chairperson of the Union, recalling the pronouncement made by the Peace and Security Council, on 6 and 12 December 2016, reaffirms the imperative need for an orderly and peaceful transfer of power to the President-elect of the Gambia, in line with the relevant provisions of the AU Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

The Chairperson of the Union, once again, calls upon the outgoing President Yahya Jammeh to facilitate the smooth transfer of power to the newly elected President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, as decided by the people of the country. He renews his call to The Gambian defense and security forces to strictly abide by the Constitution and rule of law.

The Chairperson of the Union, in this regard, congratulates the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for its principled stand with regards to the situation in The Gambia. He expresses the AU’s full support to the decisions adopted by the 50th Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority held in Abuja, on 17 December 2016, including the consideration to use all necessary means to ensure the respect of the will of the people of The Gambia. He also commends the leadership and commitment demonstrated by Her Excellency Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority, and President of Liberia, aimed at ensuring a peaceful and orderly transfer of power in The Gambia.

The Chairperson of the Union reaffirms the readiness of the AU to pursue and intensify coordination efforts with ECOWAS and the UN, in order to facilitate the speedy and orderly transfer of power to the President-elect, including its full support to President Muhammadu Buhari, in its capacity as ECOWAS Mediator in The Gambia.

Gambia

