New Online Passport Service cuts waiting time to 15 days

The cumbersome process of securing a Ghanaian passport is set to end with the launch of the Online Passport Service.

The online passport application service which is expected to ensure delivery of passports within 15 working days for standard applications and 5 working days for express applications.

Speaking at the event Foreign Affairs Minister, Hannah Tetteh, said the online application system would reduce the involvement of middle men in the passport acquisition process.

Also, the new system will address the issue of typographical errors which slowed the process in the past, she added.

More soon...

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline| Abubakar Ibrahim