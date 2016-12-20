Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Living Standard Of Ghanaians Will Change – Akufo-Addo

President elect, Nana Akufo-Addo
President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that they will see an improvement in the standard of living under his presidency.

According to him, the next four years must have a positive impact on the life of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“I am extremely concerned, that the next four years will see a marked improvement in the living standards of the people of Ghana,” the president-elect made the comments during his official tour to Nigeria after he won the presidential elections.

Mr. Akufo-Addo addressing the Governor of the Imo State in Nigeria Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, Monday added: “the Ghanaian economy has taken a hit in these last three or four years but we believe with discipline, with hard work and correct set of policies we should be able to bring the country back to prosperity.”

The president-elect who beat Incumbent President, John Dramani Mahama in the just ended presidential election is on a three-day visit to Nigeria where he will have discussions with the oil producing country’s leader, Muhammudu Buhari.

Mr. Akufo-Addo also assured the Imo State governor that relationship between the two West African countries will be strengthened under his presidency.

“We value the historic relationship between the two countries. It is important that such links are established between our people and our leaders. They give confidence to our populations that we are working to try and resolve their problems and help them progress with their lives…the stronger the relationship between the two countries is, the better it is for the West Africa Region and the continent large,” he added.

what is real that the life very wonderful, with the real children who shared times with in the stream of river, with living landscape surrounds, make it so real as real AS GOD'S LOVE,
By: Abel Belo da Silva
