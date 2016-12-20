I’m Ready To Leave Office – Doe Adjaho

Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho has said he is set to leave office for his successor to take over.

The speaker who congratulated President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo in the House Tuesday noted that his belongings are packed out of his office already.

Mr. Adjaho however gave the assurance that various bills that need to be passed before the expiration of the current parliament will be duly passed.

He noted that the House is fully committed to the passage of the Right to Information bill and will pass it at the maturation date.

Meanwhile, it is unclear who succeeds Mr. Adjaho as the new NPP administration prepares to take over the reigns of government on January 7.

Speculations have however suggested that former first deputy speaker Professor Mike Ocquaye is favoured ahead of other hopefuls such as Papa Owusu Ankomah and current second deputy speaker Joe Ghartey for the slot.