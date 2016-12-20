I Have Retired Hannah Tetteh From Politics - Goerge Andah

The Member of Parliament Elect for the Awutu Senya West George Andah said he has retired the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and outgoing Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Hannah Tetteh from active politics. George Andah disclosed this on Onua Fm morning show Yen Sem Pa hosted by Bright Kwesi Asempa.

The just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections saw the Marketing Guru, dethroned the Foreign Affairs Minister by securing 28,867 of the total vote, representing 52.72% as against 25,664, representing 46.87% garnered by the outgoing MP in the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

“I have called her (Hannah Tetteh) after the results were declared and we had a cordial discussion. We spoke for five minutes and it was fruitful, then she told me she will retire from active politics. Yes I have retired her from politics” George Andah revealed.

The MP elect posited that the Foreign Affairs Minister lost the elections primarily due to issues bothering manipulation of the traditional council, using money to influence them, and lack of message for the constituents. He explained that the outgoing legislator at a point has to ‘run away’ from a debate organized to tell the electorates what they intend doing when given the mandate. “I can tell you Asempa, she run away because she knew if she had come, it would have been disastrous for her, the electorates would have disgraced her. What did she do for that constituency for the 8 years that she was there? It has to take some of us to visit some communities before the NDC and Hannah Tetteh hurriedly went there to start roads and water project. She totally disconnected with the people who put her there. But thank God they have found me”

George Andah maintained that he emerged victor in this year’s election by the help of the Almighty, adding that “it took God to turned their curses into blessings, but it wasn’t surprising because even the NDC there know they will not succeed this one, hence some leading members of the party in the constituency came to support me”

He explained that what the Foreign Affairs Minister could do, she did but it is time for him to take Awutu Senya West to another level. I will represent the chiefs and people of Awutu Senya West in Parliament and bring the needed change they want