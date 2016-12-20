Mother And Six-Month-Old Baby Burnt To Death

A mother and her 6-month-old baby at Kassadjan a suburb of Nkoranza in the Brong Ahafo region have been burnt to death.

A local Journalist with Nkornaza-based Jerryson Fm, disclosed that the deceased woman is a lactating wife of a fire service who was cooking food with a gas cylinder and in her bid to reposition the cooker, a cloth that was hanging close caught fire.

In her attempt to save the life of her newly born baby who at the time was lying in the room, both were trapped in the room and burnt to death by the inferno.

Fire service personnel who were immediately called to the scene managed to douse the inferno and took the bodies of the deceased persons to the St Theresa’s Hospital while the husband who had traveled was informed.

Police in the area have confirmed the incident and indicated that investigation into the matter has commenced.